German producer prices fell unexpectedly on the month in October, due primarily to a dip in prices for electricity and distributed natural gas, according to data released on Monday.

Producer prices of industrial products fell 4.2% on the month, the Federal Statistical Office reported, compared with economists' expectations for a rise of 0.9%.

Compared to October 2021, prices rose 34.5%, which was below consensus for 41.5%. (Reporting by Miranda Murray and Paul Carrel)