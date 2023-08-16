Germany's coalition government has agreed to pass a package of tax policy measures known as the Growth Opportunities Act at its next retreat in Meseberg at the end of the month, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner had aimed to place the legislation on Wednesday's cabinet agenda but talks became bogged down by coalition infighting over government spending.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen and Andreas Rinke, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)



