German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Friday that a 3.2-billion-euro ($3.46 billion) tax relief package for small and medium-sized companies passed by the upper house of parliament is only a first step towards an economic turnaround.

"We need to make improvements to all framework conditions," said Lindner, who added that he was still pushing for write-offs for companies but did not see a majority for it. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Kirsti Knolle)



