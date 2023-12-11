Nuclear power generation at EDF's French reactors in November rose 26.4% year on year to 27.3 terawatt hours (TWh), the utility said.

EDF's website said that total nuclear generation in France since the start of the year was 288.6 TWh, up 15% from the same period last year owing to optimisation and control of the maintenance schedule for reactors at risk of stress corrosion.

The French utility's November nuclear power output in Britain was down 13.3% year on year at 2.7 TWh. Total generation in Britain since the start of the year was 33.3 TWh, down 14.8% from the same period last year. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )



