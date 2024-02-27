France's consumer confidence dipped in February from the previous month as inflation worries weighed again, the INSEE statistics body said on Tuesday, while analysts were expecting an improvement.

INSEE said its consumer confidence index stood at 89 points, down from an unrevised figure of 91 points for January and below a 92-point forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

"The proportion of households believing that prices will rise over the next twelve months rebounds", INSEE said, adding a sub-index measuring inflation worries gained seven points after losing five in January.




