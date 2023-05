PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Twitter he had spoken with Tesla CEO Elon Musk about the attractiveness of France for investment and its significant progress in terms of electric vehicles and energy.

The two also discussed digital regulation at Macron's Elysee palace in Paris. Musk is in Paris for Macron's annual "Choose France" Business summit.

