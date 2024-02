French energy giant EDF has only sold a tiny portion of its future power output in long-term auctions because low electricity prices are curbing demand, Chief Executive Officer Luc Rémont said on Friday.

The comments confirm a Reuters' report on Wednesday, which said the state-owned power company has struggled to find buyers for its long-term electricity contracts. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Forrest Crellin; Writing by America Hernandez; Editing by Josephine Mason)