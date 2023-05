Finland's floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) is fully booked for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in the second and third quarters this year, the terminal's CEO Satu Mattila said in a speech on Thursday.

The FSRU has received reservations for half the capacity available in the next gas year, which begins in October, she said. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom)