Traffic into Finland across its southeastern border with Russia continues to be busy, the country's border guard told Reuters on Friday, adding that the number of Russian citizens entering more than doubled on Thursday compared to the week before.

Finland is considering barring most Russians from entering the country as traffic arriving from its eastern neighbour "intensified" on Thursday following President Vladimir Putin's order for a partial military mobilisation.

"This morning it remains busy ... maybe increasing a little bit from yesterday," a spokesperson for the border guard said early on Friday.

The queue was longest at the busy Vaalimaa crossing with cars lining up for around 500 metres, which was longer than on Thursday, the spokesperson said. Lines were also "longer than normally" at the second-biggest Nuijamaa crossing. (Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anna Ringstrom, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)



