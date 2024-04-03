Europe's stock markets diverged Wednesday in opening deals ahead of the release of eurozone inflation data.

London's FTSE 100 index receded 0.2 percent to 7,918.28 points.

The Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 percent to 8,139.34 points and Frankfurt's DAX gained 0.2 percent to 18,322.69 before the eurozone's inflation figures for March, which investors are tracking for clues about the European Central Bank's interest rate plans.

Asian markets tumbled on scepticism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as much as hoped this year, with sentiment also hit by a massive earthquake in Taiwan.