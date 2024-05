European stock markets climbed at the start of trading Wednesday, as investors awaited the release of key US inflation data for fresh clues on the outlook for interest rate cuts.

London's FTSE 100 index grew 0.5 percent to 8,470.66 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent to 8,249.41 points and Frankfurt's DAX climbed 0.4 percent to 18,782.67.