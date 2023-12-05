Euro zone producer prices inched higher as expected in October compared with September as a rise in energy prices offset slight declines in a range of goods, while the decline from a year earlier eased.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday that prices at factory gates in the 20 countries sharing the euro were 0.2% higher month-on-month in October, but down 9.4% down against a year earlier.

The average expectations of economists were respectively for a 0.2% increase and a 9.5% drop.

The figures compared with a 0.5% monthly increase in September and a 12.4% year-on-year decline.

Compared with September, energy prices in October rose by 1.0% and durable consumer goods by 0.1%. Prices of capital goods, such as machinery and tools, were unchanged.

Prices of non-durable consumer goods fell by 0.1% and of intermediate goods, such as steel, sugar or wood, by 0.3%

Producer prices are an early indication of trends in consumer inflation, which the European Central Bank wants to bring down to its target of 2.0%. It dropped for a third straight month in November to 2.4%.

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)



