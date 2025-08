An EU official said on Tuesday that the bloc's methane regulation has come up in U.S. trade talks but the EU stands "firmly" behind its legislation.

"We stand firmly by this regulation, it is the first of its kind," the official told reporters.

"Basically within the framework of the regulation, we can be flexible in its implementation for instance in reporting. We are not going to open the regulation, we stand by it."

