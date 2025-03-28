The European Commission will invest 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital skills through the Digital Europe Programme for 2025 to 2027, it said in a statement on Friday.

"Securing European tech sovereignty starts with investing in advanced technologies and in making it possible for people to improve their digital competences," European Commission digital chief Henna Virkkunen said. ($1 = 0.9281 euros)

