European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen praised Ukraine's "extraordinary resistance" as she arrived in Kyiv Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the start of Russia's invasion.

"In Kyiv to mark the anniversary of the 2nd year of Russia's war on Ukraine. And to celebrate the extraordinary resistance of the Ukrainian people," von der Leyen said on social media. "More than ever, we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country is finally free."