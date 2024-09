Electric cars outnumber petrol cars in Norway for the first time ever, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said on Tuesday.

Of the 2.8 million private cars registered in the Scandinavian country, 754,303 are all-electric, compared to 753,905 that run on petrol, OFV said, calling it a "historic" transition. Diesel models remain most numerous at just under one million, but their sales are falling rapidly, OFV said.