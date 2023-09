FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank sees the risks to its inflation outlook as balanced, meaning it no longer thinks there's a bigger risk of prices overshooting, ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

"In the case of inflation we've changed (the balance of risks) and we see it as more stable," de Guindos said. "In June, if I'm not mistaken, we were seeing it as tilted it to the upside, now it's rather stable."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Christina Fincher)