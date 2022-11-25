LONDON - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Friday morning, while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine fell.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 6,491,745 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET (0600 and 0700 GMT), up from 6,062,740 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point fell for the second day in a row to 37.4 million cubic metres (mcm), from 38.2 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would ship 42.2 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, a similar volume to recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

