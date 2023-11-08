ABN Amro, one of three dominant banks in the Netherlands, posted a 2% rise in quarterly net profit to 759 million euros ($811 million), compared with 743 million a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a profit of 583 million euros on average in a company-compiled poll. ($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Reporting by Gaëlle Sheehan and Matteo Allievi in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

