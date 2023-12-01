Britain’s King Charles told The World Climate Action Summit Friday that dealing with climate change is a job for everyone, and change will only come by working together.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the king told delegates that in 2050, when the world aims to have achieved net zero carbon emissions: “Our grandchildren won’t be asking what we said, they will be living with the consequences of what we did or didn’t do.

“If we act together to safeguard our precious planet, the welfare of our people will surely follow.”

He told the audience that public sector finance will never be sufficient, and the private sector must join to mobilise the up to $4.5 trillion needed annually to transition to net zero and fight against climate change.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

