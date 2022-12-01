PHOTO
Higher interest rates, inflation and risky loan types combined with declining property prices, are expected to lead to credit losses in Danish banks, Denmark's central bank said on Wednesday.
In a report on the financial health of Danish banks, the central bank warned that a weaker economic outlook underlined a need for "prudence in the institutions' capital planning".
Higher interest rates and energy prices for low-income homeowners and an increased share of variable-rate mortgage loans increase the risk of loan defaults and credit losses for banks, the central bank said.
In a biannual stress test on Denmark's lenders, the central bank said some banks would come close to breaching their capital buffers in a severe recession scenario.
The central bank also warned lenders against paying out large dividend payments or share buy-backs due to the weaker economic outlook.