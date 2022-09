LONDON - Hackers have stolen digital assets totalling around $160 million from cryptocurrency trading firm Wintermute, its CEO tweeted on Tuesday.

The theft targeted the decentralised finance operations of London-based Wintermute, Evgeny Gaevoy said in a tweet.

The firm, which provides liquidity across major crypto exchanges and trading platforms, remains solvent after the hack, he added.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson, editing by Alun John)