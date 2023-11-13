Property firm British Land said on Monday it expects estimated annual rental value growth at the top end of its previous forecast range, although yields on its assets remained under pressure in a high interest rate environment.

The FTSE midcap firm, which blends leisure, retail and hospitality facilities at its workspace-focused 'Campus' developments, said EPRA Net Tangible Assets - a key measure that reflects the value of its buildings - fell 3.9% to 565 pence, as of half-year end.




