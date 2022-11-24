British Ambassador Bridget Brind, OBE, launched the new UK-funded humanitarian protection programme in Jordan at the Queen Rania Family and Child Centre in Marka on Wednesday.

The UK will provide £12.5m over three years for this programme, which will focus on mitigating and preventing child protection and gender-based violence risks, providing rehabilitation services to people with disabilities, and strengthening national systems to improve access to these services for the long-term, according to a British embassy statement.

In her opening remarks, the ambassador emphasised the UK government’s commitment to supporting both refugees and vulnerable host communities in Jordan.

She met with staff and beneficiaries of the programme at the centre to see first-hand the important services it is supporting for children and families, She highlighted the programme’s important role in preventing gender-based violence, noting that the UN’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign starts on 25 November. The programme also supports a helpline providing confidential and free-of charge services throughout Jordan.

The programme is being delivered by partners from the Danish Refugee Council, the Jordan River Foundation, and the Humanity and Inclusion charity.

