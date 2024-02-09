British Airways announced Friday that it will resume flights to Israel in April, having suspended them in October on security fears after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

The airline, which is owned by London-listed aviation conglomerate IAG, said it will "restart our flights on 1 April" to Tel Aviv.

The route will operate four times per week but with smaller aircraft than before the outbreak of hostilities, owing to expectations of weaker demand.

Many airlines stopped flying to Israel after the start of the war, but several have since announced their resumption -- including Air France, Lufthansa and Ryanair.