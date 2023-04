British firm MBDA on Friday agreed a 1.9 billion pound ($2.37 billion) deal with Poland to provide it with a British-designed air defence system, the British government said.

"I am delighted that the UK and Poland’s deep and historic defence ties take another step forward with the signing of the largest ever UK defence export deal with Poland," British defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8027 pounds) (Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)