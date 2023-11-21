KYIV - Germany will support Ukraine with another military aid package worth 1.3 billion euros ($1.42 billion) that will include four additional IRIS-T air defence units, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in Kyiv on Tuesday.

So far, Berlin has pledged to supply Kyiv with eight IRIS-T systems, three of which have been delivered. Ukraine uses them mainly to guard against Russian missile attacks.

The support package will also comprise 20,000 155mm artillery shells as well as anti-tank mines, Pistorius told reporters, speaking alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov.

"I am sure this will help you in your fight against the Russian aggression," he said. "This underlines that we stand with Ukraine sustainably and reliably."

The artillery shells come on top of 140,000 155mm rounds Germany has pledged to deliver next year, Pistorius noted.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Voitenko; writing by Sabine Siebold; editing by Miranda Murray and Jason Neely)