London-listed drugmaker AstraZeneca said its plan to invest 650 million pounds ($833.2 million) in Britain for vaccine research and development, announced in March, is "on hold" while talks with the UK government continue.

"We're still in discussions with the government to figure out what type of incentives there may be. We don't have anything new to report at this time," AstraZeneca's Chief Financial Officer Aradhana Sarin said during a media briefing after the company reported third-quarter results.

