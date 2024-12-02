AirBaltic's initial public offering is now expected at the earliest in the first half of 2025, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday, as the airline's advisors suggest it waits for market conditions in the European airline sector to improve.

The airline will instead consider its IPO timing for when "the multiples of European airlines, if they would go up, if there's a better outlook for European airlines," Martin Gauss told Reuters.

