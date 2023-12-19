The UN human rights chief said Tuesday the world has become "jaded" by the Ukraine conflict where war crimes continue to be committed "primarily by the forces of the Russian Federation".

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, told the Human Rights Council in Geneva that his office had gathered evidence of "gross violations of international human rights law, serious violations of international humanitarian law, and war crimes" by Russian forces.

"The situation in Ukraine seems to have been added to a litany of continuous suffering, and the world's attention seems jaded by the multiple crises that we face," he said.

The High Commission has documented "142 cases of summary execution of civilians since February 2022 in territory controlled by Russian armed forces or occupied by the Russian Federation."

He added that it had also documented "widespread torture and ill-treatment of detainees, including sexual violence, as well as large numbers of enforced disappearances."

He also accused Russia of not having taken "adequate measures to protect civilians" nor civilian infrastructure "against the effects of their attacks".