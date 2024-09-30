Russian oil and gas revenue for the state budget is expected to decline in 2025-2027 due to lower commodity prices and tax changes, a draft budget published on Monday showed.

According to the document, budget revenue from oil and gas sales is set to decline to 10.9 trillion roubles ($117.3 billion), or 5.1% of gross domestic product, in 2025 from 11.3 trillion roubles expected this year.

Revenue is set to fall further to 10.56 trillion roubles in 2026 and 9.77 trillion roubles in 2027.

($1 = 92.9000 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jan Harvey)