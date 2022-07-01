A Russian missile struck a nine-story apartment building near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa early on Friday, killing at least 14 people and wounding 30, the Ukrainian emergencies ministry said.

The missile struck the building in the town of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi at about 1 a.m. (2200 GMT Thursday), the ministry said in a statement. It also caused a fire in an attached store building.

Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional administration, told Ukrainian state television that a rescue operation was under way as some people remained buried under the rubble after a section of the building collapsed.

Another missile hit a resort facility, Bratchuk said, wounding several people. Reuters could not independently confirm details of the incident.

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lincoln Feast.)