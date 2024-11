The Russian central bank may start cutting its benchmark interest rate, currently at 21%, next year, provided that there are no new shocks for the economy, governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.

Nabiullina said the raising of the benchmark rate to a level not seen in Russia in over 20 years was proving effective in fighting inflation, currently running at 8.5%.

