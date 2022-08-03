MOSCOW - The daily coronavirus morbidity has topped 14,600 in Russia for the first time since early April, which is almost 5,000 cases more than reported on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 2,038 patients have been hospitalised and 43 have died over the past day, the coronavirus response headquarters said on Wednesday.

"As of August 3, Russia recorded 14,638 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,038 patients were hospitalised, up 3.9 percent from the previous day," the headquarters said.

The number of hospitalisations has grown in 34 constituent territories, has decreased in 45, and has remained unchanged in six, it said, according to Interfax news agency.

Forty-three patients have died from COVID-19 over the day, as against 48 the day before.

The daily morbidity has grown by 5,078 cases from 9,560 infections reported on Wednesday. The morbidity level topped 14,600 for the first time since April 6.

"Meanwhile, 10,266 patients have recovered over the past day, up 19.7 percent from August 2," the headquarters said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Russia has registered a total of 18,636,741 cases of COVID-19, including 382,560 deaths and 18,000,314 recoveries.