President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that his talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashekno will last two days after they met for the first time since Minsk helped end a mutiny by Wagner fighters last month.

"I changed some of my plans," Putin said as he met Lukashenko at Saint Petersburg's Konstantinovsky Palace. "We will spend one and a half, two days (for talks," the TASS news agency quoted Putin as saying.