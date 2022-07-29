PHOTO
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Russia-Mongolia border region on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)
