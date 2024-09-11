SICO, a leading GCC asset manager, investment bank, and brokerage with direct presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, announced the initiation of the merger of its subsidiary, SICO Funds Services (SFS), into SICO after receiving the required regulatory approvals.

This strategic move will streamline the group’s operations and enable it to offer integrated securities services across the region with added value for clients, such as end-to-end solutions, service excellence, and assured quality.

Once the merger is finalised, SICO will provide clients with custody for all asset classes and fund administration for investment portfolios and funds, in addition to providing supporting services such as middle and back-office functions and operations services.

SICO has assets under custody worth $9.4 billion, covering various asset classes such as listed and private securities, fixed income instruments, money market instruments, and real estate.