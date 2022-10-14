The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 345 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 331 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,712.

The new cases were detected through 162,422 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on October 14 are 1,032,522, while total recoveries stand at 1,011,464. The death toll now stands at 2,346.

Hong Kong said on Wednesday it had approved a version of the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for babies and children under five years old – part of broader measures to boost vaccination uptake in the financial hub.

The government said it was discussing with the vaccine manufacturer the timeframe for when it would be available in the Chinese special administrative region. The government has said that each shot contains one-tenth of the adult dosage, reducing the chance of side effects.

The government approved the use of China's Sinovac shots for children 6 months and older in August. Sinovac and BioNTech are the two vaccines available for Hong Kong residents.

About 7 per cent of infants younger than 2 have had a Covid vaccine, a rate that is far from satisfactory, authorities have said.

