The Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division Group in the IPU participated in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, which was held today in Geneva as part of the 149th IPU Assembly and related meetings.

Ahmed Mir Hashim Khoori, member of the FNC Parliamentary Division Group, said among the most prominent challenges facing parliaments regarding natural resources are the failure to develop effective policies to adapt to climate change to preserve natural resources sustainably, the lack of funding for parliamentarians, and gender inequality.

He presented the proposals of the UAE Parliamentary Division, which urge the establishment of climate action committees within parliaments to support the formulation of evidence-based policies to adapt to climate change, enhance cooperation with scientific institutions to collect data, develop local climate action plans to preserve natural resources, support parliamentary work in establishing partnerships with international organisations and non-governmental organisations to provide the necessary funding and expertise to implement environmental initiatives.

The meeting discussed the role of parliamentarians in preventing conflicts over natural resources and solutions for preventing these conflicts and promoting peace.

The 149th Assembly of the IPU will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on 13th-17th October 2024. The General Debate will focus on the overall theme ‘Harnessing science, technology and innovation (STI) for a more peaceful and sustainable future’ and provide a platform for delegates to deliberate, exchange views and galvanise parliamentary action.