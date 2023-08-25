Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, engaged in a productive dialogue with Shri V. Muraleedharan, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs of the friendly Republic of India. The discussion encompassed a range of subjects aimed at bolstering collaboration between the two nations. The Ministry of Interior, in an official press statement, conveyed that Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled warmly received Minister Muraleedharan and his accompanying delegation. The meeting took place in the presence of Ambassador Samih Johar Hayat, the Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs.

Commencing the discussions, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior extended a cordial welcome to his guest and the accompanying delegation. He emphasized the profound nature of the fraternal ties shared between the two countries. In turn, the Indian minister expressed his appreciation for the topics that were deliberated upon during the meeting. These discussions were deemed instrumental in expanding the realms of coordination and cooperation between India and Kuwait. The talks held promise in paving the way for an even stronger partnership between the two nations.

Later, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met on Thursday with visiting Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan. During the meeting, the foreign minister conveyed the Kuwaiti leadership’s sincere congratulations to the Indian people and government on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon. The meeting also discussed strengthening the bilateral relation between both sides, and explored various topics of common interest, and boosting bilateral strategic cooperation in regional and international fields. For his part, Muraleedharan praised the relation that ties India and Kuwait and the remarkable progress of exisiting cooperation in various fields. (KUNA)

