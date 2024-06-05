JEDDAH — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan received on Tuesday a phone call from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



During the phone call, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, including US President Joe Biden’s mediation proposal to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip, as well as the hostage exchange deal, and the phases of its completion, in addition to major developments in Sudan.

