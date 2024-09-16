Saipem has been awarded an offshore EPC contract by QatarEnergy LNG for the Combined COMP3A & COMP3B of the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Program, aimed at sustaining the production of the North Field offshore natural gas reservoir, located offshore the north-east coast of Qatar.

The contract value amounts to approximately $4 billion.

Saipem’s scope of work encompasses the engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation of six platforms as well as approximately 100 km of corrosion resistance alloy rigid subsea pipelines of 28’’ and 24’’ diameter, 100 km of subsea composite cables, 150 km of fiber optic cables and several other subsea facilities.

This contract follows the EPC package for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Complexes Project - [COMP 2], awarded to Saipem in October 2022 and currently being executed.

