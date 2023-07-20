FLORIDA: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces HE Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqil Al Nabit visited MacDill Air Base in the US state of Florida, where he met during the visit with Commander of the US Central Command Lieutenant General Michael Corella.

His Excellency also attended the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the US National Guard's international partnership programme, and during the ceremony, he met Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard General William Crane.

His Excellency visited the headquarters of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, where he met Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Defense, Space and Security Ted Colbert. The meetings dealt with issues of joint interest, as well as cooperation and ways to enhance and develop them.The visits and meetings were attended by a number of senior officers in the Qatari Armed Forces.

