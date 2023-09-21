Social media
Qatar Airways Holidays launches travel packages for Expo 2023 Doha

Travellers can expect to venture into the future of sustainability and innovation

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 21, 2023
With the spotlight on Doha as the first city in the Middle East and North Africa to host an A1 International Horticultural Exhibition, Qatar Airways Holidays has launched “flight-and-hotel” packages with complimentary access to Expo 2023 Doha.
Travellers can expect to venture into the future of sustainability and innovation, while also enjoying Qatar's year-round sunshine—making it the ideal family getaway. With unbeatable package pricing, transform your Expo 2023 Doha experience into an unforgettable adventure.
Expo 2023 Doha, which is expected to attract an estimated 3mn visitors from around the globe, will take place in Al Bidda Park from October 2 to March 28, 2024.
By choosing an all-inclusive package through Qatar Airways Holidays, travellers will not only secure their flights and accommodations but also gain complimentary access to the immersive world of Expo 2023 Doha.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Akbar al-Baker said, "Expo 2023 Doha is set to be a hub of cultural, environmental, and technological marvels. As the Official Strategic Partner, Qatar Airways is committed to facilitating a seamless travel experience for international guests, showcasing Qatar’s signature hospitality and extending a happy welcome to all destinations into one hub at Expo 2023 Doha."
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

