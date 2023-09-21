Qatar Airways Holidays launches travel packages for Expo 2023 Doha

With the spotlight on Doha as the first city in the Middle East and North Africa to host an A1 International Horticultural Exhibition, Qatar Airways Holidays has launched “flight-and-hotel” packages with complimentary access to Expo 2023 Doha.Travellers can expect to venture into the future of sustainability and innovation, while also enjoying Qatar's year-round sunshine—making it the ideal family getaway. With unbeatable package pricing, transform your Expo 2023 Doha experience into an unforgettable adventure.Expo 2023 Doha, which is expected to attract an estimated 3mn visitors from around the globe, will take place in Al Bidda Park from October 2 to March 28, 2024.By choosing an all-inclusive package through Qatar Airways Holidays, travellers will not only secure their flights and accommodations but also gain complimentary access to the immersive world of Expo 2023 Doha.Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Akbar al-Baker said, "Expo 2023 Doha is set to be a hub of cultural, environmental, and technological marvels. As the Official Strategic Partner, Qatar Airways is committed to facilitating a seamless travel experience for international guests, showcasing Qatar’s signature hospitality and extending a happy welcome to all destinations into one hub at Expo 2023 Doha."