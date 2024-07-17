KUWAIT CITY: After the 45-day suspension of Zubaidi fishing, the king of the Kuwaiti table — Zubaidi fish (Pomfret) — returned at a price ranging from KD80 to KD140 per basket. This has been the focus of public attention since the first day of lifting the suspension;. However, the prices are still high, as a kilo of Zubaidi was sold for KD13 after 15 baskets were supplied to the fish market at prices ranging from KD80 to KD140 per basket depending on the size. This is contrary to the expectation of some that the fish market would witness a decline in prices.

The turnout of people in the fish market on the first day of the start of Zubaidi fishing seemed normal, since it is the middle of the month and salaries have been paid. Some fishing boats are still docked and only a few fishermen returned with very small quantities of Zubaidi fish, since 80 percent are absent from the market; according to the fish stall owners.

On the prices of other fish varieties, some stall owners revealed that shaam is sold at KD4 per kilogram, Hamour at KD6, baul at KD10, Subaiti at KD8 and Nuwaibi at KD5. Fish stall owners hope that the catch will be abundant in the coming period and that Zubaidi lovers will get what they want at reasonable prices; given the current prices are still high, the supply is low and the available fishing sites are far away.

