The head of the Operations Department at the Information Systems Center at the Public Authority for Manpower, Bushra Selim, revealed that the percentage of mechanization of the services offered by the authority reached 90%, with 174 electronic services, reports Al-Qabas daily. Selim said in a television interview that PAM has managed, during the past year, to renew work permits for 1.27 million residents, through the “Ashal” electronic system, in addition to issuing 30,000 permits for the first time.

She announced the authority is on the verge of a new mechanism for issuing new work files, which will be done by linking with the Ministry of Commerce, as part of efforts to complete the link with all government institutions and start linking with Arab and Gulf countries to contribute to preventing fraud and verifying the correct data, pointing out the link at the moment has been completed with 20 government agencies. In turn, the Director of the National Employment Platform Project in the Employment Department of the Authority, Badra Al-Mutairi, said that the authority is working in the context of steps to enable national workers who are reluctant to apply for jobs in the private sector, to change their convictions and directly fill the vacancies offered by companies, through the platform.

Employment

Al-Mutairi stated that all services related to national employment have been automated through the platform, whether in terms of “graduates reward, unemployment insurance, data update, job search” or other financial support services. In another context, the “Manpower” concluded rounds of inspection of workers in violation of the decision to ban work in the afternoon from 11 pm to 4 pm from last June until the end of this August.

The authority announced that it had conducted an inspection since August 21 on 20 different sites, and was able to monitor and record 20 violations against companies that did not comply with the decision. PAM stated that the total number of violations observed since the beginning of June was 360 against companies that did not comply with the decision, while the total number of sites inspected reached 420, and issued 450 notifications during the inspection tours. She pointed out that the total number of workers in the violating sites exceeded 600 workers, while the number of reports received through the hotline reached 20. Statistics following the conclusion of the ‘Ban Work at Noon’ include 360 violations against violating companies. 420 total sites inspected, 450 notifications to avoid violations, 600 workers were spotted at violating sites and 20 reports were received by PAM.

