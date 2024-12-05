BRUSSELS - Oman and Belgium have both reaffirmed their determination to strengthen bilateral cooperation in economic sectors and continue exploring joint investment opportunities.

A statement from both the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium on Wednesday, at the end of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's official visit to Belgium, indicated that the two countries will work together to explore opportunities for collaboration in areas such as maritime activities, port cooperation, energy transition and green hydrogen, trade, service industries, as well as life sciences, technological innovation, and aerospace.

The statement emphasized that the visit "highlights the strong and longstanding ties between the two countries, based on mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to peace and prosperity, as confirmed during the official visit of the King and Queen of Belgium to Oman in February 2022." In the energy sector, the two countries discussed cooperation in the import of green hydrogen and explored future opportunities for collaboration between the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium and Oman's Port of Duqm.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, accompanied by King Philippe Leopold Louis Marie of the Belgians, visited the Port of Antwerp building.

It is worth noting that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde visited Oman in 2022 as part of Brussels' ambitions to reduce carbon emissions and transition to green hydrogen. (end) arn.ibi

