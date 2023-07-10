The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman announced the completion of the first phase of the Al Ittihad Street development project, which was opened to the public on Sunday, July 9.

The project, which kicked off in July 2022, includes the construction of a bridge on Al Ittihad Street consisting of three lanes for vehicles coming from Dubai towards Sheikh Khalifa intersection with installing of a traffic light at the intersection of Al Ittihad and Kuwait Streets under the bridges, in addition to constructing a bridge for those coming from Al Hassan Bin Al Haitham Street leaving Ajman from Ajman Industrial Area towards Sharjah.

The newly opened street provides five lanes with the capacity to absorb 16,000 vehicles per hour, reducing travel time by 50 per cent. The first phase was completed ahead of the scheduled date. The Al Ittihad Street project contributed to smooth traffic flow and avoided congestion and traffic jams.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).