KUWAIT-- National Bank of Kuwait announced net profit of KD 292.4 million (approx. USD 953.6 million) in the first half of 2024, marking a 6.2 increase compared to the same period of last year.

In a press release on Tuesday, Chief of Board of Directors Hamad Al-Bahar declared distributing 10 percent to shares, i.e. 10 fils per share.

He commented that despite regional and international geopolitical tensions, NBK remained fixed on strategic diversification of its products and services that extended across various geographic locations, and was supported by strong public budget, sturdy capital, as well as investments, liquid assets and astute management.

Vice-Chief and Executive Director Esam Al-Sage mentioned that these results are a reflection of the bank's success in its endeavors toward achieving sustainable growth and providing long-term benefit.

