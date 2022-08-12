VICTORIA - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Republic of Seychelles, the various aspects of bilateral relations and the means to strengthen and develop them in light of the development priorities of the two friendly countries, especially in trade, investment, tourism, and other sectors.

This was stated during a reception by President Ramkalawan to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the State House in Victoria, today.

At the beginning of the meeting, Wavel Ramkalawan welcomed President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the accompanying delegation. He praised the UAE's strong support to his country in many developmental areas and the assistance provided to Seychelles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality, highlighting the friendly relations between the UAE and Seychelles and the progress it is making in various vital fields for the benefit of the two countries and their people.